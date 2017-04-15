Watch: The team talk that will make you cringe

Before thrashing Tonbridge Angels 8-3 in the Ryman League Cup final this week, Billericay Town owner and manager Glenn Tamplin delivered perhaps the most cringeworthy pre-match routine caught on camera.

Tamplin was a 12 on the 1-10 intensity scale...for nearly six whole minutes and forced the players to huddle up and sing a good portion of R. Kelly's 2003 hit "The World's Greatest."

When footage of the communal singalong appeared on YouTube, it turned Billericay Town and their millionaire owner-manager Glenn Tamplin into overnight internet sensations.

The chorus line inspired Tamplin's side - including former England international Paul Konchesky and Celebrity Big Brother refugee Jamie O'Hara - to a record 8-3 win against Tonbridge Angels in their League Cup final.

Among those who retweeted Tamplin's tribute act was the original artist himself, and the video has now gone more viral than bubonic plague.

They may not be the world's, but they did prove to be the Isthmian League's greatest.

- NZ Herald