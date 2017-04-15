Rugby: Which All Black has had the biggest workload?

By Niall Anderson

Playmaker has been on the park for 2695 minutes for Hurricanes and All Blacks.

Beauden Barrett has quickly become the busiest man in New Zealand rugby - and one of the All Blacks' most demanding seasons yet is only about to start.

Barrett's path has seen him anointed as the All Blacks first-choice No10, and one of the most valuable players in the black jersey.

As a result of his increasing value, he has played by far the most rugby of any All Black since the start of 2016 - a staggering 45 hours.

In that time frame, Barrett has been on the park for 2695 minutes for the Hurricanes and All Blacks combined - a figure that is 11.6 per cent higher than his closest "rival", fellow All Black Malakai Fekitoa.

The trend continues Barrett's rapidly increasing workload over the years. As he has steadily become New Zealand's premier first-five, the on-field demands has risen with it, notably the 2016 Super Rugby campaign.

Without having to rest as tactically as they did in a Rugby World Cup year, All Blacks played on average six per cent more in Super Rugby in 2016 than they did 12 months before.

However, Barrett's workload skyrocketed by 48 per cent, aided by a relatively clean bill of health.

In 2015, he played 932 Super Rugby minutes, but in 2016 he played 1383 - the most in the competition - as the Hurricanes coasted to the title.

Barrett, whose lively schedule has continued with the Canes in 2017, also accumulated 909 minutes with the All Blacks last year, the third most in the squad after the team's skipper Kieran Read (1035) and Ben Smith (952).

Read - whose minutes would surely take a greater physical toll than Barrett's - was granted time off to start the Super Rugby season, while Smith was sidelined by concussion.

Barrett's status as the country's premier first five saw him rack up 600 more minutes than Aaron Cruden over the analysed timeframe, and a remarkable 1100 more minutes than Lima Sopoaga.

Barrett nearly had an involuntary week off after picking up two yellow cards against the Waratahs last week, but was cleared to start against the Blues tonight.

However, with an able back-up first-five at the Hurricanes in Otere Black, a short rest could be of use for Barrett before the Lions visit in June.

Barrett will be one of the key men in this series, the start of arguably the most gruelling international schedule New Zealand have faced.

The All Blacks are set to play 14 tests and two extra games.

They take on the Lions twice in Auckland and once in Wellington after an extra test against Samoa, eight days before the first Lions encounter at Eden Park.

Seven Rugby Championship tests against Australia, South Africa and Argentina follow the Lions series, while they have agreed to play the New Zealand Barbarians in London on November 4 and have tests set in stone against France in Paris on November 11, Scotland in Edinburgh on November 18 and Wales in Cardiff on November 25.

The extra game is still not confirmed but the All Blacks are working through options to play a mid-week fixture in France later this year.

Franks props up numbers

• Owen Franks' status as New Zealand's premier prop is shown in his number of games. Franks has played 1750 minutes since 2016. Joe Moody and Charlie Faumuina clock in as the next busiest props, 350 minutes behind Franks.

•Dane Coles has also shown stamina in a position where early substitutions are commonplace. He has compiled more than 2000 minutes, with Codie Taylor the next prolific, having played 500 fewer minutes.

•It has been a busy year for the new faces in the All Blacks. Scott Barrett and Damian McKenzie both sit in the top six in minutes played after combining brief All Blacks appearances alongside demanding Super Rugby and Mitre 10 Cup seasons.

•Tawera Kerr-Barlow's impressive start to this Super Rugby season could be partially attributed to a relatively sedate campaign in 2016. With Augustine Pulu and Brad Weber also battling for Chiefs halfback duties in 2016, Kerr-Barlow had a light workload, and has relished the opportunity of being the Chiefs incumbent.

•Nathan Harris has had the least game time of anyone to pull on an All Blacks jersey in the past year. The Chiefs hooker suffered a concussion in early 2016, then tore an ACL in August to miss the majority of the year. Harris is targeting a return within the next month to push his case to play against the Lions on their tour of NZ, starting next month.

Minutes Played By All Blacks Since 2016:

1. Beauden Barrett - 2695

2. Malakai Fekitoa - 2414

3. Ben Smith - 2382

4. Aaron Smith - 2301

5. Damian McKenzie - 2272

6. Scott Barrett - 2212

7. Julian Savea - 2171

8. Brodie Retallick - 2166

9. Kieran Read - 2133

10. TJ Perenara - 2128

11. Sam Whitelock - 2116

12. Ardie Savea - 2105

13. Aaron Cruden - 2092

14. Dane Coles - 2074

15. Jerome Kaino - 2001

16. Sam Cane - 1994

17. Ryan Crotty - 1886

18. Anton Lienert-Brown - 1885

19. Israel Dagg - 1819

20. Elliot Dixon - 1766

21. Seta Tamanivalu - 1753

22. Owen Franks - 1750

23. Steven Luatua - 1696

24. Reiko Ioane - 1683

25. Matt Todd - 1652

26. Patrick Tuipulotu - 1600

27. Lima Sopoaga - 1552

28. Codie Taylor - 1532

29. George Moala - 1394

30. Joe Moody - 1392

31. Waisake Naholo - 1330

32. James Parsons - 1321

33. Charlie Faumuina - 1320

34. Wyatt Crockett - 1275

35. Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 1217

36. Luke Romano - 1216

37. Liam Squire - 1180

38. Tawera Kerr-Barlow - 1153

39. Liam Coltman - 1077

40. Kane Hames - 1053

41. Nathan Harris - 506

