Live Super Rugby updates: Crusaders v Sunwolves

Join our live coverage for all the action from the Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and Sunwolves at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

The Crusaders lead the Tokyo-based Sunwolves 29-3 at halftime in their first ever meeting in Super Rugby.

A yellow card to All Black Seta Tamanivalu hasn't prevented the home side from scoring on a wet AMI Stadium turf, with the seven-time Super Rugby champions dotting down five times in the first 40 minutes - three of those dot downs coming from Tamanivalu's nephew Manasa Mataele.











- NZ Herald