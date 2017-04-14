Golf stars show how to holiday

By Glen Williams of the Daily Mail

Four of the world's best golfers are documenting their incredible 'Spring Break' trip to the Bahamas following last week's Masters at Augusta.

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman have packed their social media accounts with photographs and videos of their trip to one of the world's most exclusive holiday destinations - Baker's Bay.

Spieth, Fowler and Thomas all competed at the hallowed course in Georgia last week but have swapped polo shirts and green jackets for vests, bathers and yachts in the Caribbean.

Fowler (28), Spieth (23), Thomas (23) and Kaufman (25) were filmed jumping off a yacht into the Atlantic Ocean - which Kaufman uploaded on his Instagram account.

Golf buggies, boats, the open water and a dreamy backdrop make a dream cocktail for four of the game's top players in their 20s to kick back to.

And the quartet are certainly making the most of it for the second time after their inaugural Spring Break trip last year.

#SB2K17 is on #BakersBay follow on @Snapchat RickieFowler15 JLThomas34 Smylie_Kaufman A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Wouldn't be a trip without matching tanks day 2 let's go!! Snapchat jlthomas34 #sb2k17 A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Thomas, Fowler and Spieth all occupy spots in the top 10 of the world rankings while Kaufman has slipped to 167th.

The four have a two-month wait until the next major of the 2017 calendar - the US Open at Erin Hills, Wisconsin - where Dustin Johnson will hope to defend his title after being ruled out of the Masters just moments before his tee-off time.

Continued below.

Related Content Golf: Danny Lee off to great start Golf: Disappointing start for Lydia Ko in Hawaii Wynne Gray: Garcia defeats his gremlins

But for the time being, they have ensured all the enjoyment is shared by all who follow them.

#sb2k17 A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

@justinthomas34 @jordanspieth @smyliekaufman10 @bakersbayclub @casamigos A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Or nearly everyone. It appears one unhappy viewer has a bone to pick with their trip to the Caribbean, feeling a little disheartened at not being invited.

Nine-time major winner and legend of the game Gary Player feels he at least deserved an invite to the Spring Break getaway.

The 81-year-old posted his own photo on the beach on his Instagram and captioned it: "When you're disappointed not to be invited to #SB2K17... all alone on the beach."

Spieth, the 2015 Masters winner, and Fowler had solid showings at Augusta last week.

Spieth recovered from a poor first round to finish one-under-par while Fowler, who started incredibly well, fell from joint-leader after two rounds to tied 11th with Spieth at the close of play.

Thomas also enjoyed a respectable week in Georgia, finishing tied 22nd. However Kaufman, who has fallen greatly in the world rankings, did not compete at Augusta after finishing tied 29th last year.

- Daily Mail