Rugby: SBW to replace BNZ logo with Plunket

Blues star Sonny BIll Williams has unveiled the jersey he will wear this season - he will bear a Plunket logo, instead of the BNZ logo he taped over last week.

The All Blacks midfielder has been named in the starting line-up for this week's Super Rugby showdown with the Hurricanes, but has been in negotiations all week over the exact uniform he will wear, after obscuring the bank sponsorship on the Blues collar against the Highlanders.

Williams objects to BNZ and Investec sponsor logos on religious grounds - his Muslim beliefs don't support banks, alcohol brands and gambling sponsors on his team uniform - and has invoked the "conscientious objection" clause in his contract with New Zealand Rugby.

"Throughtout the process with Sonny, BNZ has been outstanding and understanding of the situation," said Blues chief executive Michael Redmond.

"The excellent collaboration and goodwill has resulted in an outcome that we wholeheartedly support."

He will make his first start of the season at second-five in the only change from the side that lost in Dunedin. Rieko Ioane will start alongside Sonny Bill at centre, which sends All Black George Moala back to the bench.



The Blues team is:



1 Pauliasi Manu, 2 James Parsons (C), 3 Charlie Faumuina, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 5 Scott Scrafton, 6 Jerome Kaino, 7 Blake Gibson, 8 Steven Luatua; 9 Augustine Pulu, 10 Piers Francis, 11 Melani Nanai, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14 Matt Duffie, 15 Michael Collins.



Replacements: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Jimmy Tupou, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Billy Guyton, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 George Moala.

Sonny Bill Williams will wear @PlunketNZ on his jersey for the rest of the #SuperRugby season, replacing @BNZ — Radio Sport (@radiosportnz) April 12, 2017

- NZ Herald