7:17am Thu 13 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ali Williams to learn fate with French rugby tonight

Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams. Photo / AP
Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams. Photo / AP

Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams will learn his fate with French rugby tonight.

Williams and former Wallabies star James O'Connor have fronted the Ligue Nationale de Rugby's discipline and rules commission after they were both fined for cocaine offences.

They were questioned for an hour and a decision will be made at 9pm.

"I have given all the evidence, and I think they will understand that I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, so yes, I'm sure it will work out," said O'Connor said as he left the meeting, AFP reports.

Williams was last week fined $2300 and convicted of buying cocaine outside a Paris nightclub.

His current club, Paris' Racing 92, has said the 2011 World Cup winner will "soon" be fired over the incident.


The Paris club have already suspended Williams as a precautionary measure and removed
him as a club ambassador.

Last month Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti told Midi Olympique magazine that "unfortunately, Ali Williams will soon be dismissed".

Williams has already issued a public apology on social media.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 13 Apr 2017 08:02:42 Processing Time: 13ms