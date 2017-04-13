World champions! Team sprint win gold again

New Zealand's men's sprint team of Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins are world champions again.

The Rio Olympic silver medalists have retained their world title, winning won gold beating the Netherlands in the final on day one of the track cycling world championships in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile the New Zealand men's team pursuit has clocked the second fastest time in qualifying, just under three seconds shy of Australia's near world record time of 3 minutes 50.577 seconds.

The Kiwis will race Australia for gold today.

