Cricket: Bowler concedes 92 runs from four legal deliveries

No, it wasn't a game of backyard cricket.

A match in Bangladesh descended into a farce when one team reached a score of 0/92 in less than an over.

The incredible scorecard emerged in a contest full of controversy between Axiom and Lalmatia in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League.

Sent in to bat, Lalmatia was skittled for just 88 after 14 overs. But there were complaints of dodgy umpiring and also of shady behaviour at the toss.

"It started at the toss. My captain was not allowed to see the coin and we were sent to bat first and as expected, the umpires' decisions came against us," Lalmatia general secretary Adnan Dipon told the Dhaka Tribune.

In protest to the perceived injustice, Lalmatia's opening bowler Sujon Mahmud then ended with the worst figures you're ever likely to see. He conceded 65 runs in wides (13 times he bowled balls that went for five wides) and delivered 15 no balls.

In the four legal deliveries Mahmud sent down, Axiom's opening batsman scored 12 runs.

So, after rolling the arm over 32 times, Mahmud ended the match with official figures of 0/92 off 0.4 overs.

"My players are young, aged around 17, 18 and 19. They could not tolerate the injustice and thus reacted by giving away 92 runs in four deliveries," Dipon said.

The 92-run over comfortably overshadows the most runs ever conceded in six balls in a first-class match. That honour goes to New Zealand cricketer Bert Vance who conceded 77 runs in one 22-ball over playing for Wellington against Canterbury.

Although it's yet to happen in Test cricket, there have been instances of players hitting six sixes in an over in the shortened forms of the game. South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs blasted 36 in an over when facing Dutch bowler Daan van Bunge in the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies, and Yuvraj Singh did the same against England's Stuart Broad at the T20 World Cup that same year.

Let's take a look at where Mahmud's 0/92 in four balls sits on the scale of worst bowling performances in history.

ODIs: Most runs conceded in an innings - Mick Lewis (Australia), 0/113 off 10 overs against South Africa in 2006.

ODIs: Worst economy rate - Kevin O'Brien (Ireland), 1/95 off seven overs against South Africa in 2015 (13.57 an over).

Tests: Worst economy rate in an innings - Yasir Shah (Pakistan), 1/124 off 14 overs against Australia in 2017 (8.85 an over).

Tests: Most runs conceded in an innings - Chuck Fleetwood-Smith (Australia), 1/298 off 87 overs against England in 1938.

T20s: Worst economy rate - Chamu Chibhabha (Zimbabwe), 0/47 off two overs for Mashonaland Eagles against Mid West Rhinos in 2016 (23.5 an over).

T20s: Most runs conceded: Sarmad Anwar, 0/81 off four overs for Sialkot Stallions against Lahore Lions in 2011.

