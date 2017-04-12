180! Kane gets one over David Warner

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Kane Williamson has got one over Aussie rival and Indian Premier League teammate David Warner...in darts.

The SunRisers Hyderabad posted a video on Twitter of the two duelling in out in darts during a rained out training session.

Williamson has yet to feature in the SunRisers' opening two games of the IPL despite being the third ranked T20 player in the world. That hasn't seemed to shake his confidence with a dart in hand.

The Black Caps skipper pulls off a 180, hitting three consecutive triple 20s, to the astonishment of Warner.

Williamson then shows more emotion than when he hit the winning six to beat Warner's Australian side in their the 2015 World Cup pool game, running off the celebrate his victory.

"He's better than me at darts," says Warner. "I even share my darts with him," the Aussie opener adds.

Nice to see the two rivals getting along. And even better to see the Kiwi coming out on top.

You can't afford to miss @davidwarner31 and Kane's attempt at it. pic.twitter.com/DsmkS0OTAB — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2017

- NZ Herald