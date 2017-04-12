Rugby: Why the Blues won't like the new Super Rugby format

By Cameron McMillan

It's not exactly the same dagger felt by several doomed South African and Australian franchises this week but the new Super Rugby structure doesn't really suit the Blues for one simple fact.

They have to play more games against New Zealand sides.

From next season, when Super Rugby will change from 18 teams to 15, conference rivalry matches will increase with confirmed home and away matches, which is not exactly good news for the Blues.

Ahead of Saturday's clash against the Hurricanes, the Blues have lost nine straight to New Zealand Conference rivals - including an 0-4 record this season.

Stretching back to the start of the 2015 season the Blues have won just one of their last 17 encounters against fellow New Zealand sides.

That win was against the Highlanders in round one last year, after going through the entire 2015 season without beating another New Zealand franchise.

They currently have a 10-game losing streak to the Chiefs, which stretches back to 2011, a six-game losing streak against the Crusaders and a four-game losing streak against Saturday's opponents the Hurricanes.

For even worse reading for Blues' fans - check out their away record within New Zealand.

Following last week's defeat to the Highlanders in Dunedin, the Blues have won just one of their last 23 away games within New Zealand; that victory came back in Round 2, 2013 against the Hurricanes.

Unless they make the playoffs they won't play another road game within the New Zealand Conference this year - which means the current losing streak will stretch to year five.

Like most New Zealand sides the Blues have a remarkable record at home against teams in the other three conferences.

They have won their last 10 straight at home against non-New Zealand teams with their last defeat against a foreign side in Auckland coming against the Lions in round four, 2015.

Blues v New Zealand teams since 2015

1-17

Blues against non-NZ teams at home since 2015

10-1

Blues against New Zealand Conference sides

2015

Chiefs 23 Blues 18

Hurricanes 30 Blues 23

Chiefs 23 Blues 16

Highlanders 30 Blues 24

Crusaders 29 Blues 15

Hurricanes 29 Blues 5

Crusaders 34 Blues 11

Highlanders 44 Blues 7

2016

Blues 33 Highlanders 31

Crusaders 28 Blues 13

Hurricanes 23 Blues 19

Chiefs 29 Blues 23

Crusaders 26 Blues 21

Hurricanes 37 Blues 27

2017

Chiefs 41 Blues 26

Highlanders 16 Blues 12

Crusaders 33 Blues 24

Highlanders 26 Blues 20

v Hurricanes, Saturday

v Chiefs, May 26

- NZ Herald