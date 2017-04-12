Only John Daly could pull off this golf trick

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

This might just be peak John Daly.

The two-time major winner and one of the more colourful characters in golf has shown some serious skills off the tee. Or to be more accurate off the can.

With a cigarette hanging from his mouth, the 50-year-old let rip with driver off the top of a beer can at the 23rd annual Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am.

The event takes place at Myrtle Beach golf course in South Carolina after the first major of the year.

After successfully striking the ball, Daly then picked up and can and drank the remaining beer.

- NZ Herald