Borussia Dortmund team bus involved in 'explosion' on way to Champions League game

Borussia Dortmund football team have announced a person was injured in an incident involving their team bus ahead of the Champions League match against Monaco.

German police have said that three explosions went off near the team bus, which exploded windows on the bus.

The match has been postponed and will now be played tomorrow.

German newspaper Bild reported that Spanish defender Marc Bartra had been taken to hospital.

The German club were due to play the French giants in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Bombenexplosion am Mannschaftsbus am Mannschaftshotel. Spieler in Sicherheit. Keine Gefahr im und am Stadion. Weitere Infos folgen. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

They stated on the club's Twitter account: "At the departure of our bus, an incident occurred. One person was injury. More information to follow."

Reports in Germany have suggested an explosion caused the injury.

Dortmund police stated on Twitter: "In the area of #Dortmund #Hochsten, an #Explosion has taken place. We have strong forces on the ground. The situation is still unclear."

Dortmund said there was "no cause for concern" for those at the stadium, and said the club were in close contact with the emergency services and UEFA, European football's governing body.

Police Dortmund said in a statement: "In the run-up to the Champions League game between BVB (Dortmund) and AS Monaco, there was just after 1900 tonight an explosion close to the BVB team bus."

The statement added: "According to what we currently know, the wheels of the bus (totally or partly) burst and one person was injured.

- NZ Herald