Former Waikato player charged over alleged gang rape

Former Waikato rugby player Rory Grice has been charged for rape in France along with two Grenoble teammates, AFP reports.

Grice along with Frenchman Loick Jammes and Irishman Denis Coulson face a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail if they are found guilty.

Prosecutors said there was "serious or consistent evidence" against the trio, according to AFP.

A woman told French police that she was drugged and raped in a hotel in Bordeaux following a second division rugby match between Bordeaux and Grenoble on March 11.

A lawyer for Coulson denied the allegations, describing the incident as "a night out between consenting adults".

Last month Grenoble rugby club suspended six players, including another New Zealander, after they were alldetained for questioning following the allegations of gang rape. All six were reinstated the club which cited a "presumption of innocence".