Rugby: Sonny Bill Williams sponsor snub still unresolved, discussions 'positive'

The Sonny Bill Williams sponsorship controversy has yet to be resolved, but the Blues have issued a statement saying they are continuing "positive" discussions with the All Blacks midfielder.

Williams created a storm of publicity by entering the field during the Blues v Highlanders match in Dunedin last Saturday, with the BNZ logos on his collar covered by medical tape.

It was done on a conscientious objection basis, due to his Muslim faith, and the Blues said today an announcement on a resolution will be made soon.

Williams today trained in a Blues sweatshirt without any sponsors' logos on it, except for that of apparel manufacturer adidas.

"New Zealand Rugby and the Blues are still in discussions with sponsors regarding Sonny's conscientious objection to wearing certain sponsors' logos on his playing kit," a Blues statement read.

"Those discussions have been positive to date and we will be in a position to announce the outcome shortly."

Williams' issue with BNZ stems from the Muslim belief that it is wrong to make money from loans.

It is a stance that has caught the Blues and NZ Rugby by surprise. Last Thursday, two days before the Blues loss against the Highlanders, he fronted the media with a jersey displaying the sponsor's logos.

"I don't think any of those distractions need to come into what we're doing," co-captain Jerome Kaino told TVNZ, about the jersey issue.

"All the other stuff will get sorted. For us, we'll get better focusing on our performance."

The Blues, who have dropped to 10th on the points table, face the in-form Hurricanes, who are third, at Eden Park on Saturday.

