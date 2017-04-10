Golf: Masters low amateur champion Stewart Hagestad criticised for alleged cheating

Former professional golfer Mark Allen has exploded over what he says was blatant cheating by Stewart Hagestad at the US Masters.

As Sergio Garcia took out the coveted green jacket among the pros, Hagestad won low amateur honours at Augusta on Monday, beating Australian amateur Curtis Luck who came second.

But Allen believes the American had an unfair advantage over the rest of the field on the greens. He accused Hagestad of anchoring his putts - a practise that was made illegal in golf in 2016 - and was furious the 26-year-old wasn't punished.

Anchoring refers to the process of using your upper body to help control what is usually a long putter, and is now forbidden because it was deemed to be too helpful to players who embraced that style rather than favouring the short stick.

Broom-handle putters as they are commonly called were not banned, just the way they are usually used.

"The guy he (Luck) was chasing down had the long putter (and) if he wasn't cheating with that long putter, I'm not here. That was unbelievable," Allen told SEN's Hungry For Sport.

"The rules say your arm is allowed to accidentally brush your shirt (when putting). Well, he 'accidentally' brushed his shirt with that arm and that left hand using a broom action every single time I saw him putt.

"(It's) absolutely disgraceful how the rules of golf have let that happen. Bernhard Langer is still doing it and Ian Woosnam (too).

"You can't have a rule that says you can accidentally brush your arm against a shirt and then do it 'accidentally' every single time you putt.

"What an absolute joke."

Allen felt sorry for Luck, as the Masters title would have been the perfect addition to a resume that is good enough to see him turn professional later this month.

"You almost had the situation where he (Luck) wins the US Amateur, wins the Asian Amateur Championship and he should've been the leading amateur here at Augusta, except for the guy cheating with the long putter," Allen said.

Hagestad's putting technique caught the eyes of some on social media who supported Allen's view.

Aussie Adam Scott is sometimes guilty of what most weekend hackers can relate to - boasting a short game that is more miss than hit. However, he found the solution to his woes on the greens in the form of a long putter, which he used as he triumphed at Augusta in 2013.

But he has since been forced to ditch his favourite toy and adjust to a new technique with a standard putter.

By beating England's Justin Rose in a playoff, Garcia snapped the second-longest active winless streak in major championships.

The 37-year-old capitalised when Rose hit an errant tee shot on the first extra hole - the 18th - and missed his 14-foot par putt, allowing world No. 11 Garcia two putts for the green jacket.

Garcia needed only one as he drained the 12-foot birdie putt, winning his first major title at his 74th attempt.

England's Lee Westwood is the only active player with a longer drought in the majors - he is none from 76 after finishing the Masters tied for 18th.

"It's been such a long time coming. I kind of came to peace with it (not happening)," said an elated Garcia. "But I felt the calmest I've ever felt in a major.

"Even after making a coupe of bogeys I was still very positive and I hit some good shots coming in.

"To have you (2016 Masters champion Danny Willett) put this jacket on me is an honour. It's been a long wait but it's now that much sweeter because of that wait."

Adam Scott finished a disappointing tied for ninth at two under after starting the day in contention three off the lead and shooting a 73.