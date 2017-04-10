9:37pm Mon 10 April
Rugby: Beauden Barrett escapes punishment from judiciary

Beauden Barrett looks on prior to being red carded during last Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs in Wellington. Photo / Getty Images.
Hurricanes playmaker Beauden Barrett has escaped punishment for his red card against the Waratahs.

Barrett was found guilty by a Sanzaar Judicial Committee Hearing of contravening Law 10.2(a) after he received two yellow cards for deliberate knockdowns.

However, he will receive no further sanction for the offence.

Barrett, who was a standout in the match, later admitted he needed to improve his technique when attempting an intercept.

"With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee ruled, after considering a number of factors, including the player's exemplary disciplinary record, that the player's ordering off merited no further sanction," Sanzaar said in a statement.

Barrett will be free to play for the Hurricanes when they face the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, NSW Waratahs prop Sekope Kepu has been given a one-game Super Rugby ban after receiving his third yellow card of the season.

He was penalised for a late and high shot on Jordie Barrett in the 27th minute of last Friday's loss to the Hurricanes, with Sanzaar giving him a post-match sanction for the hit, meaning Kepu had to face the Foul Play Committee.

His ban, issued on Monday, means Kepu will miss the Waratahs' round-nine clash against the Kings on Friday week, due to Daryl Gibson's side having the bye this week.

