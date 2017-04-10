UFC: Dana White erupts over Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight

UFC president Dana White is all-in to make the super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather but now he's firing back at unfounded rumours regarding the matchup.

Just recently boxing promoter Bob Arum and Floyd Mayweather's uncle Jeff Mayweather both made claims about the supposed split the UFC was seeking in order to give McGregor permission to compete in a boxing match.

Figures ranging from 50-to-80 per cent of the total profits being reaped by the UFC were mentioned, which ended with White blasting both of them for making claims with no real knowledge of the negotiations ongoing with McGregor about the fight.

"What I would like to clarify is all the bulls*** about the 80 f***ing 20 split," White said at the UFC 210 post-fight press conference.

"Jeff Mayweather? Come on, Jeff. Me and Jeff go way back. Jeff, are you the spokeman now for f***ing Team Mayweather? And Bob Arum? You piece of s***.

F*** you, too. What do they know about this fight? You want to know what they know about this fight? Nothing.

"Believe me, we've had preliminary talks with Conor and I'm in a good place with Conor and we're going to meet in New York when he has his baby."

White confirmed that he plans on sitting down with McGregor to begin hammering out a deal for the Mayweather fight after his first child is born either later this month or in early May.

McGregor had previously stated that he wanted to avoid any fights until after his baby was born and White says that he's already spoken to the current UFC lightweight champion about organising a meeting so they could discuss the Mayweather fight.

Continued below.

Related Content John Drinnan: When does plain talk become hate speech? Political Roundup: Have Labour and the Greens sold out? Where young people are investing and making big money

"Conor is having a baby any day now. After Conor has his baby, Conor and I are going to meet in New York," White said. "We're not close (to a deal). I see this fight happening. Conor wants it and Floyd wants it. I've said many times, Conor has done a lot. He's stepped up for the big fights for this company and for me and for (former UFC owner) Lorenzo (Fertitta), I can't deny him this fight."

A date in September has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the showdown between McGregor and Mayweather, but White cautioned that nothing is set in stone right now.

White says that the longer it takes to negotiate an agreement between both sides, the fight will be pushed back that much further. But he ultimately expects a deal to be struck between McGregor and Mayweather.

"The longer it takes for us to come to an agreement, I think the longer it's going to take to negotiate with the Mayweather team," White explained. "Cause I know all the talk of 'A' side, 'B' side and all this stuff.

"Listen, everything I say is going to come off biased because he's my guy but you guys judge. Is Conor McGregor not a massive star? This fight here, Floyd doesn't make this kind of money either without Conor so Conor is just as important as Floyd when it comes to this fight. Not to mention, Conor's actually stepping in and boxing him and not saying, 'Hey let's fight in mixed martial arts.'"

White did confirm that he's had conversations with Mayweather and his team, but as far as the pay-per-view goes, it's up to them to negotiate with Showtime, who previously had a deal with the boxer prior to his retirement.

"Mayweather's team would have to deal with (Showtime). I'm dealing with my side, I'll let them deal with their side," White said. "I've been talking to (Mayweather's team) for a while now."

- news.com.au