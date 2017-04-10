Watch: Kuchar aces the 16th in final round at Masters

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Matt Kuchar has made a hole-in-one at the 16th hole to give himself an improbable shot at his first major title.

Kuchar sent the crowd into a frenzy when he aced a 7-iron at the 170-yard hole Sunday, the ball landing on the green and curling back toward the pond before dropping in the cup.

The patrons chanted "Kooch!" as the popular golfer walked toward the green. He retrieved the ball, signed it and gave it to a young boy along the ropes.

Kuchar is now at 5 under, three strokes behind Justin Rose.

Sergio Garcia dropped one stroke behind the leader with a bogey at the 10th.