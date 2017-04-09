Stephen Kearney: Best is yet to come for Warriors

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Warriors' playmakers looked sharp in today's 22-10 NRL win over Parramatta, but coach Stephen Kearney believes the best is still to come from their all-Kiwis test spine.

New five-eighth Kieran Foran again impressed in just his second game for the Warriors, combining well with hooker Issac Luke, halves partner Shaun Johnson and fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, to pose plenty of problems for the Eels' defence.

The 26-year-old came back to hurt the Parramatta side he captained last year, firing out a flat pass to hit Simon Mannering on the chest for the Warriors second try late in the first half, before laying on Ken Maumalo's match-winning four-pointer early in the final quarter.

Ahead of Saturday's difficult away assignment against Canberra, Kearney expects the Warriors attack to improve further as the whole side grows more accustomed to Foran's style of play.

"He's only going to get better," said Kearney.

"It was a pretty defensive-oriented contest but when the guys did get together, I'm talking the nine, six, seven and one, they've got a bit of flow about their attack, but that's going to continue to improve.

"I'm sure they will improve once they really get to know each other and once the boys around them also get to know Kieran, (with) how he carries the ball into the line.

"I'm sure that will be of benefit to the group."

The Warriors went to the sheds leading 16-6 before a try to Eels wing Josh Hoffman early in the second-half narrowed the margin to four points.

As he did in last week's debut outing against the Titans, Foran then provided a decisive play, when he embarked on a trademark short-side run and slipped between two defenders before finding Maumalo to help extend the Warriors lead to 12-points.

"That's always been a strength of Kieran's and the way he carries the ball he runs a bit like a lock forward," said Kearney.

"He's quick over the advantage line and always a threat coming at you. And the thing is, if he's got runners with him, because he's on defenders so quick, you can't blink otherwise he's going to get you.

"It's his second game back and he'll only improve."

Foran left the change rooms with an ice pack strapped to his troublesome left hamstring and will continue to manage the problem throughout the week.

The result leaves the Warriors with three wins from six games and moves them into 10th spot on the premiership ladder among a log-jam of six teams locked together on six competition points.

