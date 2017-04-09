NRL: New Zealand Warriors make it two wins in a row

Warriors 22 Eels 10

The Warriors have banked their second consecutive NRL win, with a dogged 22-10 victory over the Eels at Mt Smart.

The game hung in the balance for much of the second half, before Kieran Foran laid on a try for Ken Maumalo to give the home side some breathing space.

The Warriors had led 16-6 at halftime, and their three first half tries in the space of 10 minutes ultimately proved the difference.

It's a significant victory. No one should get too carried away - as the Warriors were untidy in the first and third quarters, and still have issues with their goal line defence - but the Auckland club now has a platform to attack the rest of the season.

They will face much harder opposition over the next fortnight - with trips to Canberra and Melbourne - but Parramatta is always a tricky proposition.

But the Warriors showed a determination to stick to their task, and a willingness to match up physically with the rugged Eels pack, with James Gavet again a standout.

And they only shipped 10 points, by far the least they have conceded in 2017.

The Warriors gained an edge before kick-off, with Parramatta coach Brad Arthur forced into a backline reshuffle. Bevan French - who terrorised the Warriors last year and has an incredible 22 tries in 18 NRL games - was out with injury, meaning Clint Gutherson switched to fullback, Brad Takairangi moved to No 6 and former Rabbitoh Kirisome Auva'a came into the centres.

In the first 20 minutes the Warriors attack looked disjointed; passes were thrown behind players, wrong options were taken and their woes were epitomised when Charlie Gubb got in Kieran Foran's way as the five eighth tried to steal some metres down the blindside. The home side dominated possession and territory in the first 20 minutes but had nothing to show for it.

The Eels made them pay, with Nathan Brown crossing under the posts in the 20th minute after a simple switch play which underlined concerns after the Warriors ruck defence.

However, that score seemed to light the fuse for the Auckland club, who responded with three tries in the space of 10 minutes.

Bodene Thompson showed his predatory instincts to dive on a deflected Johnson grubber, before Mannering ran into a yawning gap off a Foran pass. It again showed the benefits a straight running playmaker can bring, as Foran dragged in defenders before releasing his lock. The third was also impressive, with Blake Ayshford putting Thompson over, after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck ran the blindside while Johnson and Foran tied up defenders on the other side of the ruck.

The Warriors had completed at 95 per cent in the first half - an unusual statistic - but brought the Eels back into the contest at the start of the second half. A careless Ayshford pass gifted the Sydney club territory, and the ease of Josh Hoffman's try showed there is still much work to do with the Warriors' defence in their own 20 metre zone.

Momentum swung to the Eels after that, and they had two tries (correctly) rubbed out by the bunker, but they were starting to physically dominate in the middle of the field. Beau Scott made his presence felt with some big hits, and also seemed to deny the law of physics by being in the Warriors backline a fraction of a second after the ball had left Issac Luke's hands at dummy half.

The referees didn't cover themselves in glory, and sometimes it felt like we were at Parramatta Stadium, given the latitude that the team in blue and gold were given on defence.

But the Warriors stayed in the contest, and Foran gained his revenge for some heavy treatment, showing his ability to shrug off tacklers with a snipe down the blindside before sending Maumalo over. The Warriors did enough to close out the game from there, and bank their first back to back wins in the NRL since August last year.

Warriors 22 (B Thompson 2, S Mannering, K Maumalo tries; S Johnson 3 goals)

Eels 10 (N Brown, J Hoffman tries; C Gutherson goal)

Halftime: 16-6

