Gregor Gillespie put Andrew Holbrook to sleep within 30 seconds in the final fight before the preliminary card got underway at UFC 210.

The New York local floored Holbrook with a deadly combination that gave the referee no option but to step in and end the fight. He stunned his opponent with a quick left and then continued his demolition job on the ground as he gave the crowd an early reason to cheer.

- NZ Herald