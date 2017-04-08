Motorsport: Absolute carnage at V8 Supercars

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Racing at the Symmons Plains Supercars meet has been suspended after a 12-car pile-up at the wet Tasmanian circuit.

A dozen drivers - including Garth Tander, James Courtney, Scott Pye, Simona De Silvestro and Rick Kelly - were caught up in the mayhem.

Tander was shunted in the run-up to the hairpin turn, bringing about a concertina-style crash involving almost half the field.

"There are five million dollars of motorcars sitting there," Skaife said on the Fox Sports broadcast.

Shane van Gisbergen was leading the race when it was red flagged, ahead of Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup.

Tim Slade, Nick Percat, Tim Blanchard, James Moffat, Alex Rullo, Will Davison and Taz Douglas were also involved.

It appears that several of the cars have sustained too much damage to compete across the Symmons Plains meet.

At least one ambulance is attending the scene.