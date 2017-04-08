Rugby: Beauden Barrett red card to be reviewed

Beauden Barrett's red card will be considered by SANZAAR's disciplinary committee tomorrow night.

The All Blacks first five was sent off after being shown two yellows in the Hurricanes' 38-28 win over the Waratahs in Wellington.

The foul play review committee will sit tomorrow night to consider Barrett's dismissal and whether any further action is warranted.

A Sanzaar press release did not specify anything relating to an automatic suspension, but said Barrett's case would be considered by the foul play review committee via video conference at 9pm on Sunday (NZ time).

"All Sanzaar disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process," the release said.

"For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee."

The Hurricanes had led 33-7 at halftime and coach Chris Boyd says after a fast start they probably became a bit too conservative in the second half.

Boyd says they possibly played the best forty minutes of the season followed by the worst with it feeling like a loss post match.

- NZ Herald