Rugby: Hurricanes hold on against Waratahs

By Campbell Burnes

Hurricanes 38 Waratahs 28

There was a time when the Hurricanes were all style but low on substance.

The Cullens and Umagas could punish you from anywhere, the loosies could put themselves about, but the tight five were inconsistent in their application.

Those days are gone, and this was exemplified as the third-ranked team in the New Zealand conference, who have played some of the best rugby in the competition, chalked up a more convincing victory over the second-ranked team in the Australian conference than the final scoreline might suggest.

Watch out when they actually perform at full throttle for the full 80 minutes. Or when they bring back the Saveas and Dane Coles. They were irrepressible in the first stanza and disengaged for some of the second, missing out on the bonus point and over-kicking. Some of TJ Perenara's passing was dusty.

We don't often talk about set-piece dominance when describing the Hurricanes.

Not because the pack is sub-standard. Far from it. Rather it is often the X-factor players in the backline who hog the inches and headlines. They were again to the fore in this clash. Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett ran hard at gaps and made metres seemingly at will.

But the pack deserves a rap, as do forward coaches John Plumtree, Richard Watt and Dan Cron.

There was much pre-match chatter about the size and physicality of the Waratahs. But the visitors were put to the sword in the scrums and the Hurricanes pressured their lineout to such an extent they conceded a try to Mark Abbott off an untidy tap-down. Jordie Barrett's try stemmed from a solid lineout drive. Hooker Ricky Riccitelli was in vigorous form around the track and accurate at set-piece. Michael Fatialofa was prominent in the lineout, while the loose trio of Reed Prinsep, who nearly scored what would have a sensational solo try, Callum Gibbins and Brad Shields combined effectively.

Israel Folau was apparently unwell, so he should have stayed in the team hotel, such was his contribution at centre. The Waratahs again had their moments, but not quite enough of them, though they did enjoy a purple patch of 20 minutes in the second spell which yielded three tries amid more starch. Bernard Foley made an influential return at first five.

Laumape nearly scored in the first minute, but did cross the line twice, to bring him to seven tries for the season, equalling Vince Aso. His star continues to rise.

Two months after injury, Vaea Fifita came off the bench for a 25-minute gallop at lock.

Beauden Barrett has a rib injury, which meant he is not kicking for goal, but he ran and passed to telling effect, his step, gas and long pass for Laumape's second try was poetry. However he was red carded due to two yellows for knocking the ball down.

There were, pleasingly, few scrum resets, little recourse to the TMO, and sparse sundry stoppages.

The Hurricanes travel to Auckland to face the Blues next Saturday, while the Waratahs can lick their wounds on the bye week.



Hurricanes 38 (Ngani Laumape 2, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen, Mark Abbott tries; J. Barrett 4 cons)

Waratahs 28 (Ned Hanigan, Bryce Hegarty, Jake Gordon, Andrew Kellaway tries; Bernard Foley 4 cons)

HT: 33-7

- NZ Herald