Watch: 150kg teen turns on the jets

This 150kg teenager showcased his impressive speed in the last leg of a 4x100-metre relay. Photo / Twitter.
Usain Bolt he is not, but man Kardell Thomas can move.

The 150kg teenager, who will play gridiron for Louisiana State University next semester, showcased his impressive speed in the last leg of a 4x100-metre relay in the US.

He's only 6'4" (193cm), but he packs a punch as an offensive lineman - so much so his teammates have nicknamed him "Mr Pancake".

Watch him turn the jets on along the home straight at 0:33.


