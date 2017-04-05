US college football player accused of pimping out cheerleader

A former University of Oklahoma football player has been arrested for allegedly 'pimping out' his girlfriend, a former college cheerleader.

Lawrence 'LJ' Moore, a 22-year-old former defensive back who played two games with the Sooners in 2013, was arrested after Micah Madison Parker was caught offering sex in exchange for $200 to an undercover cop in a hotel room.

The former cheerleader was arrested after a vice officer responded to an advertisement she had placed on the website, Backpage.com, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old and the officer met at the Sonesta Suites hotel in Oklahoma CIty on March 30, where she made the sexual offer, KOKH reports.

When former @UofOklahoma cheerleader Micah Parker was busted for prostitution, she was already wanted on probation violations. pic.twitter.com/9gIfRGfWJe — Brian Bates - JohnTV (@JohnTVokc) March 30, 2017

A probable cause affidavit filed in Oklahoma County alleges Parker tried to destroy several cell phones by throwing them into a toilet when officers arrived to arrest her, and that two burnt marijuana 'roaches' were found in the room, as well as Codeine.

Investigators were then able to determine, they allege, Moore was involved in prostituting the former cheerleader based off phone calls made from jail and social media conversations.

Investigators claim that during recorded jail phone calls placed by Parker to Moore, he admitted he was involved in renting the hotel room and his underwear was found in the room.

He was then arrested while trying to pick up the 23-year-old's car from the Sonesta Suites hotel.

The former cheerleader was on probation at the time of her arrest stemming from a guilty plea to a DUI charge in 2015, according to JohnTV.

She was booked into Oklahoma County Jail on criminal complaints of offering to engage in prostitution charges, as well as some others, and had her bond set at $23,500, according to the website.

Her mother Barbie Mason Parker is Oklahoma's cheerleading coach. Her father was a local lawyer until being disbarred in 2015.

Moore was also booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

He faces charges of aiding and abetting prostitution, pandering, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana.

