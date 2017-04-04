NBA: GSW guard Steph Curry takes on James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

NBA star Steph Curry may have unquestioned skills on the basketball court, but was he ready for "Carpool Karaoke"?

The phenomenon that pits celebrities against the car stereo of English actor/comedian James Corden has become a regular spot on Corden's Late Late Show in the United States.

Carpool Karaoke's original co-star was George Michael, back in 2011, but over the years, Corden has enlisted the services of Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Steve Wonder, Red Hot Chili Peppers and then-US First Lady Michelle Obama, among others.

Traditionally, the performers have been singers in their own right, so Curry has become one of the very few sports stars to attempt the crossover (see what we did there, hoopsters?).

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player has been described as the greatest shooter in basketball history and has the record for most three-pointers in a single season (402).

Corden's efforts to beat Curry in a range of activities - notably mini-golf and air hockey - proved utterly unsuccessful, so the Golden State Warriors guard felt emboldened to take on the singing challenge.

"He's good at all games as far as I can work out, he's a really nice guy, plus he taught me an amazing noodle soup recipe that I'm going to cook tonight," said Corden. "He's amazing ... I hate him.

Curry insisted he could sing too, and knew the words to Disney movie themes like "Moana" and "Frozen".

"Everyone thinks that they can Carpool Karaoke, everyone thinks that they've got what it takes," said Corden. "He's got to show me - he's got to earn the right to do it.

"I made Adele audition for weeks."

But, after warming up with the name of Georgian team-mate Zaza Pachulia, Curry lived up to his word, even with trademark mouth guard between his teeth.

Maybe there is a showbiz career waiting for Steph Curry, once his hooping days are over ...