Would you pay $62k to attend a boxing fight?

Online tickets for the highly anticipated heavyweight world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko are reaching an asking price of more than NZ$60,000.

According to the Daily Mail, ticket re-seller Viagogo has a VIP ticket package, two seats at ringside, selling for £35,199 (NZ$62,700). Cheaper tickets, right near the back of the stadium, can be found for £100 (NZ$178).

Joshua is the IBF heavyweight world champion while Klitschko is the former WBA, WBO and IBO champion.

The April 29 bout at Wembley Stadium is a 90,000 sell out.

The heavyweight showdown became the biggest fight in British history when ticket sales hitt the 80,000 mark.

In January, the first 50,000 tickets for the Wembley bout were sold within hours. An initial 30,000 more were added before another 10,000 were sold.

Ticket sales alone could make 8 million pounds (NZ$14.3m) with the broadcast rights another reported 42 million pounds (NZ$74.8m).

- NZ Herald