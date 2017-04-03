Rugby: Dan Carter honoured as he and Rokocoko definitively cleared of doping

Dan Carter, Joe Rokococo and a third Racing 92 rugby player have been cleared of doping by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) - just in time for Carter to be inducted into the Rugby Players' Association Hall of Fame.

Carter, Rokococo and Racing 92 teammate Juan Imhoff from Argentina were investigated after returning urine samples that contained too much prednisolone, a corticosteroid used as a painkiller.

They were cleared by the medical commission of the French Rugby Federation in October 2016 but were summoned again in January to appear before the country's official anti-doping body.

Racing 92 announced on Monday that the players' names had been cleared.

The Paris-based club released a statement saying it was "delighted" with the agency's decision, adding that the "pseudo-affair" had cast shame on the club and its players and had ruined the start of its season.

On Monday Carter was also named as the latest inductee into the Rugby Players' Association Hall of Fame, joining rugby greats such as Jonny Wilkinson and Brian O'Driscoll. The former All Black will be honoured at a ceremony in London on May 10.

"Rugby is the ultimate team sport but to receive an accolade of this kind is both humbling and very satisfying," Carter said.

"I've worked extremely hard throughout my career so to be recognised by my peers in this way makes me feel immensely proud."

- NZ Herald