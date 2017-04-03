LPGA leader hit with four-shot penalty after viewer email

Drama at the LPGA's first major of the year.

Lexi Thompson received a four-stroke penalty with six holes to play in the final round of the ANA Inspiration today for making an incorrect ball placement one day earlier.

The extraordinary delayed penalty knocked Thompson out of the lead at the LPGA Tour's first major of the year, though she bounced back to send the tournament to a playoff.

Thompson was penalised after a television viewer apparently alerted officials that Thompson has marked her ball and then put it back in an improper place before a one-foot putt on the 17th green in the third round Sunday.

She recovered to finish her round at five-under and 14-under for the tournament, fighting back tears to head to a playoff against Korean So Yeon Ryu.

.@Lexi couldn't believe it when informed by LPGA official: "is this a joke?" Lexi asked. — Randall Mell (@RandallMellGC) April 2, 2017

The LPGA incredibly didn't decide on a penalty until today, when Thompson had a three-stroke lead and appeared to be cruising to her second major championship.

Thompson was penalsed two strokes for an incorrect ball placement and two strokes for an incorrect scorecard.

Thompson reacted with disbelief when officials told her of the decision while she walked to the 13th tee.

"Is this a joke?" Thompson asked.

Our statement regarding Lexi Thompson penalty. pic.twitter.com/bQrlIFrebQ — LPGA (@LPGA) April 3, 2017

After being assured it wasn't, she responded: "This is ridiculous."

Thompson appeared to choke up slightly, but gathered herself and mashed a drive, eventually posting a birdie on the par-4 13th hole.

Meanwhile, Dinah Shore Course officials laboriously changed every number next to Thompson's name on the scoreboard across from Poppie's Pond at the Dinah Shore Course.

Thompson won this tournament in 2014, and she has excelled for four consecutive years at the LPGA's first major of the season.

Golf fans on the course and the Internet erupted with outrage when the LPGA's decision became understood. Tiger Woods immediately came to Thompson's defense on Twitter.

"Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes," Woods wrote. "Let's go @Lexi, win this thing anyway."

- NZ Herald