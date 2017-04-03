Watch: NASCAR promo girl video backfires

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

NASCAR's Monster Energy Girls are everywhere in the sport right now.

Since making a controversial debut last month at the Daytona 500, the scantily clad Monster girls have been the hot topic in America's favourite motorsport.

With Monster Energy becoming an official sponsor of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series in 2017, the Monster Energy Girls feature in the pit lane victory podium celebrations.

While some fans have celebrated their arrival, others have complained about the uniforms worn by the promotional agents within the sports family atmosphere.

With the Monster Energy Girls continuing to sport the controversial uniforms at recent NASCAR events, the energy drink company filmed a video of the Monster Energy Girls team as they performed their promotional duties throughout the Auto Club 400 event in Los Angeles last weekend in a bid to get disgruntled fans to understand the role they play at NASCAR events.

It has gone down like a lead balloon.

The video, which features input from NASCAR drivers, commentators and fans, completely missed the mark in its attempt to humanise the Monster employees.

The USA Today has reported the video is an embarrassing attempt to empower its NASCAR promotional team.

"It was as degrading as the Twitter comments - although not at first," Michelle R. Matinelli wrote.

The For The Win journalist reported the video takes a strange direction in asking for NASCAR fans and drivers to evaluate the women and the outfits they have been sporting.

"That's when it got weird," she wrote.

"Nothing tells women's stories better than having men talk about them like they're objects."

One of the women who has featured in the Monster Energy promotions at NASCAR events this year has told the American newspaper she has been "disheartened" by the negative reactions from some NASCAR supporters.

"We had so many fans coming at us with just like stereotypes and just really mean things to say based off of an outfit, which I didn't even think was really that bad, especially if you look at other pro sports, such as the NFL and the NBA," Monster Energy Girl Mariel Lane said.

"If you look at their cheerleaders - I used to cheer and, I mean, our outfits were way, way, way more revealing."

Monster last month defended their marketing strategy saying they will not change the uniforms of the Monster Energy Girls.

"Our models today were conservatively dressed compared to what they had on back then," Monster's vice president of sports marketing Mitch Covington told Yahoo Sports.

"Look at the old races when the girls wore bathing suits.

"Monster has always been about racing and girls, and that won't change."

The Monster women, sporting a predominantly black-leather uniform, were initially received as "hookers" and "pornstars" by some fans.\

Pretty girls and racing go together no argument. However Monster drink I think this is too much. NASCAR IS A FAMILY SHOW!!! pic.twitter.com/wpPnajua6D — Mary (@Mary81585702) February 19, 2017

@DGodfatherMoody Those new Monster energy girls need a few more clothes on in pit lane! — Neil Weston Earley (@neilearley) February 19, 2017

Other fans have been a little more understanding and accepting of the outfits.

For the special few who were disturbed by the Victory Lane attire of the Monster Energy girls today, I offer a history lesson. #NothingNew pic.twitter.com/jxhKy4hYOI — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) February 19, 2017

NASCAR Monster Energy Girls Outrage: Really? It's 2017. Take a good look around. Our sport is 'aging out'. They had to do something... pic.twitter.com/JPb9erEGNB — steven west (@SteveWestATL) February 21, 2017

