All Blacks hire stuntmen to perform tackles for TV ad

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The All Blacks had stunt doubles for a new action-packed advert - in case they got injured before the Lions tour.

Ahead of the series against the Lions, the team has been in Japan and showed the capital city exactly what they are capable of.

The ad was made for sponsors AIG and features stars including Jerome Kaino, Dane Coles and Anton Lienert-Brown rampaging through city streets.

The Herald on Sunday can reveal the hard-hitting action scenes were performed by professional stand-ins.

"The All Blacks had a great time stopping traffic in Tokyo for the AIG #TackleTheRisk advertisement wearing a new jersey designed specifically for the campaign by adidas that resembles the jersey worn by our Sevens teams," said Todd Barberel, New Zealand Rugby head of marketing, brand and commercial development.

"A mix of All Blacks, stunt actors, and body doubles were used to create the high impact ad."

Barberel said the distinctive new jersey worn by the players in the advert was specially made for the shoot.

It is unlikely to be available to fans to buy - but a new ABs jersey could be out in time for the Lions tour, Barberel said.

"It's fantastic to get such great feedback from All Blacks fans to the new jersey, but there are no plans to sell it at this stage.



"It's a special year for the team with the upcoming DHL New Zealand Lions Series - as far as a new jersey for it, more will be revealed closer to the time."

In November the All Blacks caused a stir with their new away jersey, revealed ahead of the final Northern Tour match against France.

The away strip was largely white, with black across the shoulders and upper torso. Previous away jerseys had been fully white.

- NZ Herald