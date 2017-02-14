Kiwi 'scum' rugby player Denny Solomona is engaged to UK reality TV star

Denny Solomona, the NZ-born rugby league player who has announced he wants to play for the England rugby union side has found love in England.

Solomona, who has been branded a 'snake' and 'scum' by rugby league fans on social media after announcing his desire to switch codes, is engaged to reality TV star and glamour model Jess Impiazzi.

Happy Valentine's Day @denny_solomona it's wonderful to have found someone who is just as big a weirdo as I am! #perfectmatch A post shared by Jess Impiazzi (@jess_impiazzi) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:42am PST

Solomona walked away from rugby league in December, announcing his intention to retire. He then joined Sale Sharks. He has now qualified to play for England on residency grounds - and has stated he intends to fulfil that ambition.

That prompted an outpouring of vitriol on social media.

Some of that anger if fuelled by the fact that should he play for England he will earn £30,000 per Test.

If he had stuck with Samoa he would have been lucky to have got more than £60-a-day in training fees.

More importantly, he was on £50K per year at Castleford Tigers - Sale will pay him around £250K per annum.

But before he qualified on residency grounds six months ago the confused Sale Sharks winger insisted that he didn't feel English.

Now he insists that buying a house and his engagement has made him feel that England is now home.

Impiazzi, who has starred on Ex on the Beach, previously dated Charlie Sheen and has a range of hair extensions and gymwear.

The pair became engaged in Las Vegas in November last year, having reunited in June following a brief split.

Impiazzi told the Daily Star, Jess sadly said: "Denny and I broke up at the beginning of the year, which has been quite hard because we bought a place together."

Me and my little stink bum @denny_solomona A post shared by Jess Impiazzi (@jess_impiazzi) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

"We were only dating for about six months. I've not really met anyone since and that's really had an affect on my heart."

The Las Vegas engagement came after the couple travelled to Samoa to meet Solomona's extended family.

A post shared by Jess Impiazzi (@jess_impiazzi) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:35am PST

- NZ Herald