Netball: Casey Kopua retires from Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns great Casey Kopua has announced her retirement from international netball.

She leaves the international arena as the Silver Ferns most capped captain (77 Tests) and has represented at three Netball World Cups (2007, 2011, 2015) and three Commonwealth Games (2006, 2010, 2014).

The 101-test defender and double Commonwealth Games gold medallist became the 135th player to represent the Silver Ferns when she made her debut in 2005 at the age of 20 against Barbados, after winning gold with the NZU21 team earlier that year. She took over the Silver Ferns captaincy four years later in 2009.

An inspirational leader, Kopua has fought her way back from serious injury and has returned to the court in 2017 with the WBOP Magic in the ANZ Premiership following the birth of her first child.

"I am loving my time with the Magic and am excited to be part of the ANZ Premiership, but I feel the time is right to retire from the international game," Kopua said.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to wear the Black Dress. The memories and friends I have made I will always treasure, but this is the right decision for me and my family.

"Leading this young Magic side is exciting for me - there is so much talent coming through and the sport is in good hands.

"Netball will always be a part of my life, but for now I look forward to seeing the Silver Ferns continue to grow under the leadership of Katrina and Maria as they look to the Commonwealth Games and Netball World Cup - I'll be cheering loudly with the rest of the country!"

