Sculptor of Cristiano Ronaldo statue defends his work

Is that really Ronaldo? Photo / AP
The sculptor who created a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has defended his work despite the portrayal of the football star being ridiculed on social media.

Emanuel Santos told Portuguese broadcaster Globo that the bust, unveiled on the Portuguese island of Madeira, was "not as simple as it seems" to create and a "was a matter of taste".

Santos reportedly said that the Portugal and Real Madrid footballer saw photos of the sculptor before it was unveiled and had asked for a few minor changes.

"He only asked for some wrinkles that gave him a certain expression in his face when he's about to laugh to be changed," he said.

Santos brushed off the criticism with many claims that it looked nothing like Ronaldo.

"It is impossible to please the Greeks and Trojans. Neither did Jesus please everyone," Santos said.

- NZ Herald

