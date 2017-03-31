Sculptor of Cristiano Ronaldo statue defends his work

The sculptor who created a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has defended his work despite the portrayal of the football star being ridiculed on social media.

Emanuel Santos told Portuguese broadcaster Globo that the bust, unveiled on the Portuguese island of Madeira, was "not as simple as it seems" to create and a "was a matter of taste".

Santos reportedly said that the Portugal and Real Madrid footballer saw photos of the sculptor before it was unveiled and had asked for a few minor changes.

"He only asked for some wrinkles that gave him a certain expression in his face when he's about to laugh to be changed," he said.

Santos brushed off the criticism with many claims that it looked nothing like Ronaldo.

"It is impossible to please the Greeks and Trojans. Neither did Jesus please everyone," Santos said.

Social media reaction

Madeira Airport is now Cristiano Ronaldo Airport & they decided to celebrate with a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo that looks nothing like him. pic.twitter.com/MnLXKfecxd — Coral (@Coral) March 29, 2017

Some of the all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo moments pic.twitter.com/57Tx9VhbUm — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 29, 2017

For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers pic.twitter.com/M74YEDng4c — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 29, 2017

New horror movie trope: Ronaldo's bronze face. pic.twitter.com/MKrumgHdLv — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) March 29, 2017

I don't know what you're talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good pic.twitter.com/JIUwQBuqUY — keewa (@keewa) March 29, 2017

"You got a pic of Ronaldo for this bust?" "Nah...got 1 of Sloth from Goonies tho?" "That'll do..." pic.twitter.com/dkBB966Llg — Dan O'Connell (@danocdj) March 29, 2017

