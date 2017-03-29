11:35am Thu 30 March
Quiz: Do you know your Warriors players?

Who is this player who put on the Warriors jersey? Photosport
Kieran Foran is set to become Warrior number 217 if he's cleared fit to face the Titans on Sunday.

Do you know your Deaths from your Dezolts? Can you tell a Gatis from a Gavet?

Test yourself in the quiz below to see you're a true Warriors fan.

- NZ Herald

