When rain ruins the final day of a test

Day five rain is nothing new to members of the Black Caps squad.

With rain a possible chance to ruin the Black Caps' chances of a rare win over South Africa in Hamilton, here's a look of three other more recent instances of wet weather playing havoc with the climatic stages of a test in New Zealand.

South Africa again! This test was fascinatingly poised at stumps on the fourth day.

New Zealand were 137 for two, chasing 401 for victory. Captain Ross Taylor was on 48 and his deputy, Brendon McCullum, 58. With 98 overs scheduled had play started on time, New Zealand were needing less than three runs an over for what would have been a remarkable victory.

However, steady overnight and morning rain meant there was insufficient time to get the ground ready for play and fans were denied what would have been a great day of cricket.

Series outcome: South Africa won the second test before a draw in Wellington to claim a series win.

Black Caps v England, Wellington, 2013

On this occasion the rain probably saved the Black Caps. Overnight and morning rain ruined prospects of England pushing on for victory in the second test of the series. At stumps on day four, New Zealand were 162 for two in their second innings, still trailing England by 49 runs overall.

Kane Williamson (55) and Ross Taylor (41) were at the crease with Brendon McCullum still to bat but only two results were really possible - a draw or an England win. However rain decided in the end.

Continued below.

Related Content Black Caps had right approach regardless of rain Cricket: Rain still falling in Hamilton Cricket: Indian captain Virat Kohli: 'I'll never be friends with Aussies'

Series outcome: The draw meant the teams went into the third test tied 0-0 before England then dramatically held on at Eden Park to deny the Black Caps a series win.

This one hurts even more. Rain on the final session of day five. The Black Caps went into tea at 79 for four needing another 33 runs to win. At just over one-run an over with six wickets in hand it was pretty much a guaranteed victory. However Ross Taylor (16 off 94) and Corey Anderson (20 off 43) didn't get a chance to put their pads back on as rain fell for the rest of the day.

The Black Caps couldn't really blame the weather after throwing away a huge advantage after posting 609 in the first innings, following Taylor's 217. The West Indies were bowled out for 213 before Brendon McCullum enforced the follow-on and the tourists reached 507, their fourth highest second innings total.

Series outcome: The draw didn't really matter as the Black Caps won the second test by an innings and 73 runs before wrapping up a 2-0 series win with an eight-wicket victory in Hamilton.

- NZ Herald