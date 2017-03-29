Cricket: Rain could ruin final test in Hamilton

Overnight rain looks set to ruin the Black Caps' chances of recording their first test victory over South Africa in 13 years.

Play is set to resume at 10.30am with New Zealand need five more wickets to win the third test and square the series. South Africa were 80 for five at stumps, still 95 runs behind New Zealand's first innings total of 489.

However constant rain in Hamilton overnight has put serious doubt in play starting on time or even if the players get on the ground at all.

The Black Caps last beat South Africa in 2004. Since then the two countries have played 16 tests with South Africa winning 10.

