Cricket: Kane Williamson ties Martin Crowe with 17th test century

Kane Williamson has joined Martin Crowe as New Zealand's highest test centurymaker.

The New Zealand skipper completed his 17th test century against South Africa at Seddon Park today.

It was his third hundred against the South Africans, and second in this series.

He got to his century with an on drive to the boundary off part timer Dean Elgar.

It had taken him 207 minutes and 151 balls, and was chanceless.

In the course of the innings, Williamson also passed 5000 test runs, becoming the sixth New Zealander to the mark, and the fastest. His 110 innings are seven less than Crowe.

Williamson made his first century on test debut, 131 against India in Ahmedabad in 2010.

His most productive years have been 2014 and 2015, when he scored four centuries in each.

- NZ Herald