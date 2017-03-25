Live Super Rugby updates: Blues v Bulls

Live updates of the Super Rugby clash between the Blues and the Bulls.
The Blues are looking to bounce back from their defeat to the Crusaders last week, while the Bulls are coming off an unconvicing victory over the Sunwolves.
Live updates of the Super Rugby clash between the Blues and the Bulls.
The Blues are looking to bounce back from their defeat to the Crusaders last week, while the Bulls are coming off an unconvicing victory over the Sunwolves.
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 25 Mar 2017 19:26:09 Processing Time: 491ms