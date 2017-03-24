NRL: Wally Lewis quip sparks outrage on NRL Footy Show

Rugby league legend Wally Lewis may find himself in hot water, after making a distasteful joke about oral sex on last night's Footy Show.

The former Queensland Origin star made the comment as part of the programme's "Joking Off" segment.

Lewis appeared alongside Australian Jillaroos player Allana Ferguson, where the two tried to stump each other with a variety of hilarious phrases.

The segment is designed to be light-hearted and is held in "the joke room", but Lewis' comment was certainly not in the script.

"The King" took things a step too far, when Ferguson said she would read her next question differently.

"I'm going to do the next one with no teeth," Ferguson said.

"It always feels better that way," Lewis replied, smiling.

The studio audience were heard groaning as soon as the league legend made the comment, but then broke out into applause. The cameras cut to female co-host Erin Molan, who was visibly shocked at the comment, as she sat open-mouthed on a couch nearby.

The response from many on social media was swift, with several fans condemning the league immortal for his poor taste.

What a disgrace Wally Lewis @NRLFootyShow your show is at an all time low, #womeninleague clearly have respect of former players #pathetic — Emma (@EmmG86) March 23, 2017

But while there was some criticism on social media, others praised Lewis for bringing some much needed humour to the programme.

Lewis is part of Channel Nine's rugby league coverage and is also on Nine News Brisbane.

It remains to be seen if any action is taken by Nine officials.

The Footy Show has moved to a later timeslot this season, with Thursday night football meaning the panel show regularly doesn't go to air until after 10pm.

But it is not the first time this year that the programme has caused outrage. Another league legend, Tommy Raudonikis, used offensive language on the opening episode.

- news.com.au