Referees named for All Blacks-Lions series, all haven't controlled an All Blacks' defeat

The three referees who will take charge of New Zealand's tests against the British and Irish Lions all have something in common - they've never been in charge of an All Blacks' defeat.

Two Frenchmen and a South African will control the tests, starting June 24 at Eden Park.

South African Jaco Peyper will take charge of the first test. Frenchman Jerome Garces will referee the second test in Wellington, while compatriot Roman Poite will have the whistle the third and final match at Eden Park.

The trio will act as each other's assistant referees for the tests they're not in the middle for.

Peyper was in control of four All Blacks' victories last year, including a 36-22 win over Wales at Westpac Stadium and the side's 21-9 win over Ireland in Dublin.

The Daily Telegraph said that he 'gifted' the All Blacks the Bledisloe Cup in 2013 while the Herald's Gregor Paul said he had a 'shocker' in last November's clash in Ireland.

All Blacks and Ireland agree: Ref had a shocker

The Belfast Telegraph went as far as saying he 'failed in his duty of care to the players'.

Peyper has also handed out five yellow cards to All Blacks players in his last three tests.

Continued below.

Related Content Wynne Gray: All Blacks have edge over Lions Gregor Paul: Avoiding England is right for All Blacks Rugby: All Blacks to play warm-up match before Lions series

Garces also controlled an All Blacks' victory over Wales early last year.

Poite is the only one to have refereed a Lions' test before. He was also in charge of the third test in 2013 when the Lions wrapped up the series with a convincing 41-16 win over Australia.

Records in All Blacks matches:

Jaco Peyper - 11 tests, 10 All Blacks wins, 1 draw

All Blacks 54 Argentina 15, 2012

All Blacks 27 Australia 16, 2013

All Blacks 33 Argentina 15, 2013

All blacks 26 France 19, 2013

All Blacks 28 England 27, 2014

All Blacks 12 Australia 12, 2014

All Blacks 25 Samoa 16, 2015

All Blacks 36 Wales 22, 2016

All Blacks 42 Australia 8, 2016

All Blacks 37 Argentina 17, 2016

All Blacks 21, Ireland 9, 2016

Jerome Garces - 8 tests, 8 All Blacks wins

All Blacks 51 Scotland 22, 2012

All Blacks 28 Argentina 13, 2013

All Blacks 36 England 13, 2014

All Blacks 14 South Africa 10, 2014

All Blacks 27 South Africa 20, 2015

All Blacks 20 South Africa 18, 2015 RWC

All Blacks 46 Wales 6, 2016

All Blacks 57 South Africa 15, 2016

Romain Poite - 6 tests, 6 All Blacks wins

All Blacks 60 Ireland 0, 2012

All Blacks 21 Argentina 5, 2012

All Blacks 29 South Africa 15, 2013

All Blacks 24 Scotland 16, 2014

All Blacks 51 Australia 20, 2014

All Blacks 29 Australia 9, 2016

- NZ Herald