Boxing: Hughie Fury's dad/trainer denied NZ entry

Peter Fury, the father and trainer of heavyweight boxer Hughie, Joseph Parker's opponent in Auckland in May, has been denied entry into New Zealand, according to reports.

Fury lodged his visa application with New Zealand Immigration and said earlier this month he was confident he will be allowed entry despite his criminal record.

According to 1News, Fury's request has been denied.

In 1995, Englishman Fury, now a key part of Hughie's camp, was jailed 10 years for drugs possession and intent to supply. In 2008, he got another two years for drug-related money laundering.

New Zealand's immigration rules require a special exemption and character waiver for those wishing to enter the country, who have served more than five years in prison.

Parker's promoter David Higgins said recently he hoped Peter would be given an entry visa to support his son, but wouldn't comment publicly about whether he would officially support it.

In an interview with IFL TV, published earlier this month, Peter said the paperwork had been lodged.

"The slightly disappointing thing is we have to go through the visa issues again, but what can we do? The visa now has been lodged, we've put it in, so we're optimistic.

"It's a Commonwealth country. I've been to Canada, that's a Commonwealth country - I had no problems there, so I'm optimistic it will be okay."

Asked whether he expected to travel for the fight, Parker's first mandatory defence of his WBO title, at Vector Arena on May 6, he said: "It's down to New Zealand immigration, I can't say.

"Whatever their decision is, I'll respect it. They've got a lot of paperwork.

"I've covered every detail, all my past record ... when, what, if. It's taken about three weeks to get it all together."

Section 15 of the New Zealand Immigration act reads: "In accordance with immigration instructions, certain criminal convictions will mean that the person is normally ineligible for the grant of visa unless a character waiver is granted.

"When considering a character waiver, each application is considered on its individual merits and taking into account factors such as the seriousness of an offence, number of offences and how long ago the event/s occurred."

- NZ Herald