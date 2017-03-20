Joel Stransky suffers horror fall in cycling accident

The man who broke the hearts of All Blacks rugby fans at the 1995 World Cup has suffered a horror fall in a cycling accident in South Africa.

Retired Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky, who kicked a drop goal in extra time to help South Africa to a gripping World Cup final win over New Zealand in Johannesburg, crashed out of a competitive race in Cape Town.

He was riding in the 2017 Absa Cape Epic when he crashed spectacularly in Sunday's 26km Prologue stage at Meerendal Wine Estate.

Stransky, 49, who has turned to mountain biking following his retirement from rugby, was left with a bloodied face and was rushed to hospital after breaking a rib and puncturing his lung.

The ultra-fit Stransky was competing in his eighth Cape Epic and was partnered by former Sharks centre Jeremy Thomson, also 49, in the Grand Masters category, but was in surprisingly good spirits after the fall.

He tweeted a picture after the incident of his bloodied face and said he also had a broken rib and a punctured lung before joking he will need plastic surgery to save his good looks.

Hi All, thanks for good wishes. Had a nasty fall, bad face cuts, broken rib & punctured lung! need plastic surgery to restore good looks! — Joel Stransky (@stranners) March 19, 2017

Really gutted for @jlogthomson - sorry partner! Big thanks mate and @LandRoverZA @JohnSmit123 for assist! &esp to medics & hospital team! — Joel Stransky (@stranners) March 19, 2017

- NZ Herald