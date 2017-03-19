Cricket: Kiwi umpire trolls Indian crowd

Kiwi umpire Chris Gaffaney sent hearts fluttering around the Ranchi ground as he appeared to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara, without Australia even appealing.

Gaffaney though was just playing tricks with the Australian side, perhaps looking to entertain himself in a first session that has seen little action.

The umpire looked to be giving Pujara out, but then proceeded to start scratching his head, showing that he was just trolling everyone.

Gaffaney may have seen the funny side, but social media was just confused.

Gaffaney really needs to sort out that finger-raising-adjusting-hat-and-earpiece routine. Not ok. #INDvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) March 19, 2017

The umpire having a bit of a

Itch!!! Going to give that out then itches his head! #IndvAus — Lukas (@CR7MadridMiami) March 19, 2017

