Cricket: Kiwi umpire trolls Indian crowd

New Zealand cricket umpire Chris Gaffaney. Photo / photosport.nz
Kiwi umpire Chris Gaffaney sent hearts fluttering around the Ranchi ground as he appeared to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara, without Australia even appealing.

Gaffaney though was just playing tricks with the Australian side, perhaps looking to entertain himself in a first session that has seen little action.


The umpire looked to be giving Pujara out, but then proceeded to start scratching his head, showing that he was just trolling everyone.

Gaffaney may have seen the funny side, but social media was just confused.



- news.com.au

