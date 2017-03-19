Weightlifting: Transgender lifter Laurel Hubbard makes Kiwi history

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has become the first transgender athlete to represent New Zealand in international competition.

Hubbard, 39, tonight lined up in the women's over 90kg division at the Australian International in Melbourne, which serves as a key qualifying event for next year's Commonwealth Games.

She currently leads her division after the snatch, having managed to lift 123kg, with the clean-and-jerk set to round out the event later this evening.

Earlier this month the Herald revealed Hubbard had been selected to make her international debut at the competition after usurping Rio Olympian Tracey Lambrechs at the top of the division.

Hubbard's selection was a considered a pioneering moment in sport for the LBGT community.

Further ground could yet be broken, with a strong performance in Melbourne expected to go a long way to securing Hubbard's place in the team for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next year.

Hubbard's emergence as an international-calibre lifter last year forced Lambrechs to drop to a lower weight division, shedding 17kg in order to meet the 90kg class. Lambrechs, who won bronze at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, admitted she was initially upset by being knocked off the top rung in the rankings by Hubbard, but she is trying to take a positive approach to her competitive future.

"It was a big shock," said Lambrechs, who made her debut in the lower weight division tonight. "At first I was quite angry and then confused and upset.

"By this forcing me to go down I'm actually enjoying the challenge. Nothing's guaranteed any more so it's keeping me on my toes and making me enjoy weightlifting again."

Garry Marshall, president of the Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand, told the Herald earlier this month Hubbard's selection had created some issues among other female lifters but said the position of OWNZ was simple.

"We have to follow the policy of the International Olympic Committee and the International Weightlifting Federation. They do not acknowledge in any way the gender identity of an athlete other than male or female; they're not described as transgender," Marshall said.

The world weightlifting body has followed the guidelines from the IOC's consensus meeting on sex reassignment and hyperandrogenism, issued in November 2015.

Among the recommendations it states that those who transition from male to female "must demonstrate that her total testosterone level in serum has been below 10 [nanomoles per litre] for at least 12 months prior to her first competition".

Hubbard, who once competed at national level as Gavin Hubbard, transitioned in her mid-30s.

- NZ Herald