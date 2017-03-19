9:51am Sun 19 March
Football: Player thanks wife and girlfriend in post-match speech

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Anas made a hilarious blunder in what is being called 'the greatest man of the match speech of all time.'

Anas earned the award after putting in a stellar performance for his Free State Stars team in their 2-2 draw with Ajax Cape Town on Friday evening.

After bagging the man of the match award with a standout two-goal display, Anas began his obligatory post-match interview with a revealing slip of the tongue.

"Firstly I appreciate my fans," he began. "(And) my wife and my girlfriend."

Anas stumbled for a second before realising his blunder, quickly clarifying he intended to thank his wife.

"I'm so sorry, my wife!" he exclaimed. "I love you so much from my heart."

"Thanks for supporting me there is more to come," he stuttered before the interview came to an end.

- Daily Telegraph UK

