Watch: Henrik Stenson's water troubles at Bay Hill

Major champion golfer Henrik Stenson has shown that even the best can look like your average weekend hacker.

Stenson ran into some serious troubles on the 11th hole at the Arnold Palmer Invitaitonal at Bay Hill.

With his ball resting in shallow water, the Open Championship victor tried to play a shot rather than taking a drop.

Shoeless, and with his pants rolled up, Stenson got it out of the water, only for it to come rolling back down the hill towards him. With a smile, he had another go, but duffed his chip shot, sending the ball backwards into the water once more.

On his third try, he got it far enough up the incline where it wouldn't come back down, and then chipped onto the green.

Perhaps sick of the hole, he walked onto the green still shoeless, and putted the ball in with his pitching wedge for a triple bogey.

Stenson putting with a wedge... with no shoes on It's casual Friday in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/u2SOaQFELL — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 17, 2017

The hole ensured Stenson would miss the cut at the tournament - his first missed cut since May 2016.

American Charley Hoffman avoided similar hazards to lead the event at 10-under par.

- NZ Herald