World Cup Finals-Men's Super G Results

ASPEN, Colorado (AP) " Results Thursday in a super-G at the Alpine World Cup Finals:

1. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 1 minute, 8.22 seconds.

2. Dominik Paris, Italy, 1:08.33.

3. Mauro Caviezel, Switzerland, 1:08.55

3. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 1:08.55.

5. Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria, 1:08.75.

5. Adrien Theaux, France, 1:08.75.

7. Peter Fill, Italy, 1:08.77.

8. Travis Ganong, United States, 1:08.82.

9. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 1:09.2.

10. Alexis Pinturault, France, 1:09.24.

1. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 394 points.

2. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 303.

3. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 299.

4. Dominik Paris, Italy, 277.

5. Peter Fill, Italy, 226.

6. Max Franz, Austria, 190.

7. Matthias Mayer, Austria, 189.

8. Beat Feuz, Switzerland, 187.

9. Erik Guay, Canada, 175.

10. Mauro Caviezel, Switzerland, 135.

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1449 points.

2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 924.

3. Alexis Pinturault, France, 875.

4. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 867.

5. Peter Fill, Italy, 693.

6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 668.

7. Dominik Paris, Italy, 653.

8. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 630.

9. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 556.

10. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 513.

