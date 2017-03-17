World Cup Finals-Women's Super G Results

ASPEN, Colorado (AP) " Results Thursday in the women's super-G at the Alpine World Cup Finals:

1. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 1 minute, 11.66 seconds.

2. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1:12.10.

3. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:12.20.

4. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:12.40.

5. Elisabeth Goergl, Austria, 1:13.00.

6. Ricarda Haaser, Austria, 1:13.40.

7. Christine Scheyer, Australia, 1:13.12.

8. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 1:13.31.

9. Tessa Worley, France, 1:13.36.

10. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:13.49.

Linsey Vonn, United States, DNF

1. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 435 points.

2. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 430.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 300.

4. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 271.

5. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 255.

6. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 240.

6. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 240.

8. Federica Brignone, Italy, 222.

9. Tessa Worley, France, 167.

10. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 156.

12. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 131.

1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1523.

2. Ika Stuhec, Slovenia, 1325.

3. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1117.

4. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1023.

5. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 831.

6. Tessa Worley, France, 825.

7. Federica Brignone, Italy, 795.

8. Wendy Holdener, Germany, 652.

9. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 601.

10. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 515.

17. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 411.

